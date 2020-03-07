Blues' Justin Faulk: Reason for absence explained
Prior to a contrary report, Faulk missed Friday's game against the Devils with an upper-body injury, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Faulk was initially believed to be out due to an illness. Faulk's absence allowed Robert Bortuzzo to enter the lineup -- that arrangement will likely continue as long as the former is unavailable. The Blues' next game is Sunday in Chicago.
