Blues' Justin Faulk: Records plus-3 rating

Faulk posted a goal and plus-3 rating with four shots on goal, two PIM and two hits in a 5-4 overtime win over the Jets on Friday.

The veteran has worked hard to get his plus/minus back to zero the last week, posting a plus-6 rating in the last four games. Even after Friday's goal, Faulk's shooting percentage is a tad low, so he has the potential for more scoring during the second half. That's the good news, but the reality is Faulk has underperformed through the first half of the season. Faulk has three goals and 12 points, which is significantly behind the pace he set with 11 goals and 35 points in Carolina last season.