Blues' Justin Faulk: Records plus-3 rating
Faulk posted a goal and plus-3 rating with four shots on goal, two PIM and two hits in a 5-4 overtime win over the Jets on Friday.
The veteran has worked hard to get his plus/minus back to zero the last week, posting a plus-6 rating in the last four games. Even after Friday's goal, Faulk's shooting percentage is a tad low, so he has the potential for more scoring during the second half. That's the good news, but the reality is Faulk has underperformed through the first half of the season. Faulk has three goals and 12 points, which is significantly behind the pace he set with 11 goals and 35 points in Carolina last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.