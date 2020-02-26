Blues' Justin Faulk: Registers game-tying goal
Faulk scored a goal on three shots and was plus-3 with three blocks in a 6-5 win over Chicago on Tuesday.
Faulk knotted the game at 5-5 midway through the third period, helping the Blues rally for the win. It was Faulk's first goal since Jan. 15, putting an end to his personal 15-game drought. The first-year Blue has 15 points in 63 games after spending his first eight NHL seasons in Carolina.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.