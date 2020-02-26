Blues' Justin Faulk: Registers game-tying goal

Faulk scored a goal on three shots and was plus-3 with three blocks in a 6-5 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Faulk knotted the game at 5-5 midway through the third period, helping the Blues rally for the win. It was Faulk's first goal since Jan. 15, putting an end to his personal 15-game drought. The first-year Blue has 15 points in 63 games after spending his first eight NHL seasons in Carolina.