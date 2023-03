Faulk recorded two assists in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Faulk is red hot with four straight multi-point games and two goals and nine points in that span. His first helper Thursday was the primary assist on Logan Brown's marker, and he then chipped in on Alexei Toropchenko's goal less than a minute later. Faulk has 10 goals and 44 points in 75 appearances in 2022-23.