Faulk (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Blues and will likely remain sidelined through the All-Star break, Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Faulk has already missed three games, and it appears he'll remain sidelined for the Blues' final two contests before the All-Star game. The 31-year-old Faulk has two goals and 19 points through 40 games this season. He'll look to rejoin St. Louis' lineup following the break on Feb. 10 in Buffalo.