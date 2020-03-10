Blues' Justin Faulk: Returns to action
Faulk (upper body) was minus-1 with three shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to Florida.
Faulk returned after missing the previous two games with his issue, and he logged 18:28 of ice time against the Panthers. Faulk has just one point -- a goal -- in his last 14 games and is on track for his least-productive season since his sophomore campaign of 2012-13. He has five goals and 15 points in 68 games on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.