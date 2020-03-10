Blues' Justin Faulk: Returns to action

Faulk (upper body) was minus-1 with three shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to Florida.

Faulk returned after missing the previous two games with his issue, and he logged 18:28 of ice time against the Panthers. Faulk has just one point -- a goal -- in his last 14 games and is on track for his least-productive season since his sophomore campaign of 2012-13. He has five goals and 15 points in 68 games on the year.