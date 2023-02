Faulk scored a goal on three shots in the Blues' 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Faulk scored on his former team, beating Frederik Andersen on a one-timer off a nice pass from Josh Leivo. This goal extends Faulk's point streak to two games as he looks to start heating up offensively. On the season, Faulk has seven goals and 28 points.