Faulk scored two goals, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Faulk got up on a rush in the first period and tallied from close range. He struck from farther out 2:10 into overtime, burying the winning goal top shelf. The defenseman is already off to a positive start this year with three points, six shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in two contests. He had 16 goals, 31 assists, 167 shots, 149 hits, 101 blocks and a plus-41 rating in 76 games in a fantastic all-around effort in 2021-22.