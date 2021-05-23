Faulk (upper body) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, per coach Craig Berube, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Faulk was viewed as doubtful heading into this game, so it's no surprise that he'll continue to sit out due to the vicious hit he took from Nazem Kadri in Game 2. The blueliner's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will either come in Game 5 on Tuesday or will need to wait until next season, depending on whether or not the Blues are able to extend the series with a Game 4 win.