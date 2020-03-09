Play

Blues' Justin Faulk: Slated to miss Monday's matchup

Faulk (upper body) is set to be unavailable versus Florida on Monday, per Louie Korac of NHL.com.

Considering the club was entering a back-to-back, Faulk figured to be a long shot for Monday's contest after being on the shelf versus Chicago on Sunday. With the blueliner unavailable, Robert Bortuzzo figures to make his third straight appearance in the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories