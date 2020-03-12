Blues' Justin Faulk: Snags assist
Faulk posted an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Faulk got the puck to Alex Pietrangelo, who buried a long empty-net goal in the third period. The assist was just Faulk's second point in six games -- inconsistency has plagued the veteran blueliner all year. His 16 points in 69 games represent a career-low production rate. He's added 147 shots, 82 hits and 76 blocks.
