Faulk registered an assist, three shots on goal, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Faulk snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on a Robert Thomas empty-net tally. The Blues' offense has been quiet early in the season, and that's had a negative impact on Faulk's overall game so far. He's at two assists, 16 shots on net, 17 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine contests. He should bounce back on offense a bit, but it's the physical play that gives him a safe fantasy floor.