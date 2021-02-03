Faulk scored a goal on two shots, adding three hits and one block in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Faulk staked the Blues to a 2-1 lead with a brilliant effort early in the second period, stickhandling his way through the offensive zone before beating Darcy Kuemper five-hole. It was Faulk's third goal of the season but his first in the last seven games. Faulk was a consistent 30-point scorer over his last six seasons in Carolina but has been unable to find that same level of production since joining the Blues. He had 16 points in 69 games last season and has four through 10 outings in 2020-21.