Blues' Justin Faulk: Snipes power-play goal
Faulk tallied a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Faulk opened the scoring at 14:24 of the first period. The defenseman had gone eight games without a point before his goal. Still, he has just 13 points, 54 hits and 104 shots in 48 games this season. A consistent 30-point man with the Hurricanes, Faulk is tracking for noticeably lower production in 2019-20, his first year with the Blues.
