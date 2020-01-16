Blues' Justin Faulk: Snipes power-play goal

Faulk tallied a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Faulk opened the scoring at 14:24 of the first period. The defenseman had gone eight games without a point before his goal. Still, he has just 13 points, 54 hits and 104 shots in 48 games this season. A consistent 30-point man with the Hurricanes, Faulk is tracking for noticeably lower production in 2019-20, his first year with the Blues.