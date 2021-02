Faulk posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

The defenseman earned the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's opening tally in the first period, Faulk is up to five points, a plus-12 rating, 35 shots on net, 42 hits and 14 blocked shots in 13 contests. The power-play assist was his first point with the man advantage this season -- he usually operates on the second unit.