Faulk scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Devils.

Faulk put the Blues ahead 3-2 in the second period with a puck that hit the post and just trickled over the line. The 29-year-old has been steady since the start of January with two goals, six assists and a plus-10 rating in his last 13 games. The veteran defenseman is up to 20 points, 83 shots, 71 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating in 39 contests overall. He provides strong category coverage as a physical top-four blueliner.