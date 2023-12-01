Faulk posted an assist, a shot on net and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Faulk posted 11 goals last season and 16 goals the season before, but he has yet to light the lamp this year. However, Faulk has posted 11 assists -- all at even strength -- through 22 games while firing 37 shots on net and posting a plus-4 rating. The 31-year-old blueliner is handling plenty of ice time while skating on the second power-play unit, so we should expect the goals to come at some point.