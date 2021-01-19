Faulk scored twice on a game-high eight shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Sharks. He added two PIM and three hits with a plus-2 rating.

Faulk filled up the scoresheet in this one, including even-strength goals to open and close the second period. His first goal came after he jumped out of the penalty box and found the net with a snapshot from the top of the right faceoff circle, getting the Blues on the board. Faulk added his second with a minute left in the frame to give St. Louis a 4-3 lead. Faulk had just 16 points in 69 games last year, his first in St. Louis, but had eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of his previous six seasons.