Faulk registered two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Faulk had secondary helpers on a Brayden Schenn power-play goal and a Ryan O'Reilly empty-netter. In his last 10 games, Faulk has produced just three helpers to go with 23 hits and 18 blocked shots. The veteran defenseman has 19 points, 109 shots on net, 113 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 50 appearances overall.