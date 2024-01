Faulk (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.

Faulk is set to rejoin the team against Boston on Saturday following his five-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Even with Faulk coming back, the Blues opted to send down a forward, Jakub Vrana, in a corresponding move, which means the club will be carrying eight blueliners for the time being. With Faulk back, Scott Perunovich is a strong candidate to be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.