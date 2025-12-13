Faulk scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Faulk has a goal and two assists over his last four games. For the season, the 33-year-old defenseman has provided some all-around stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's at seven goals, 16 points, 62 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating over 33 appearances. Faulk has reached the 15-goal mark in four previous seasons, most recently when he potted 16 in 2021-22.