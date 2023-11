Faulk logged two assists, five blocked shots, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Faulk helped out on goals by Brayden Schenn and Torey Krug in the first period. With five helpers over his last five games, Faulk is starting to find his groove on offense, though he's still looking for his first goal of the campaign. The 31-year-old defenseman has six assists, 23 shots on net, 21 hits, 35 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 13 outings.