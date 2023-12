Faulk recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Faulk set up Robert Thomas on a breakaway with a stretch pass in the first period before assisting Thomas again in the second. It's Faulk's second multi-point game this season -- he'd been held to just two points over his previous 10 contests. The 31-year-old blueliner has still yet to score a goal this season. He's up to 14 assists with a plus-3 rating, 61 blocked shots and 36 hits through 29 games.