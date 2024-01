Faulk (lower body) continues to make progress, but hasn't taken contact yet and is consequently not expected to return Thursday versus the Rangers, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Faulk might still be an option for Saturday's game against Boston. The defenseman has two goals, 17 points, 45 hits and 68 blocks in 35 outings this season. When Faulk's healthy, he should resume serving in a top-four capacity and receive power-play ice time.