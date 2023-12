Faulk (lower body) will not play Saturday in Pittsburgh, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Faulk posted a minus-2 rating with four shots on goal in 23:28 of ice time during Friday's loss to Colorado. At some point, he picked up a lower-body injury and will stay in St. Louis to be evaluated. The team should have an update on his status before their Jan. 4 matchup against the Canucks. Tyler Tucker will likely draw into the lineup Saturday.