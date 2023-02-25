Kapanen was claimed by the Blues on Saturday off waivers from Pittsburgh, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Kapanen has produced seven goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net and 76 hits in 43 games this season. He is signed through the 2023-24 season with a $3.2 million cap hit. Kapanen could occupy a bottom-six spot in the lineup with the Blues for the remainder the 2022-23 campaign. His debut with his new team could come Tuesday versus Seattle.