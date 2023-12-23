Kapanen dished out two hits and blocked a shot across 17:19 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

After posting a modest but respectable eight points through the first 18 games, Kapanen has produced just two points over the last 14 contests while failing to fire a shot on net in six of those outings. The 27-year-old is getting plenty of opportunities with a spot in the top six with occasional power-play time. However, he needs to at least start getting some shots on net before he's on the fantasy radar.