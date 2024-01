Kapanen (lower body) may be available to return following the All-Star break, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Kapanen made some progress skating on his own during the Blues' recently-completed road trip. He has 13 points, 65 shots on goal and 26 hits over 42 games this season. Kapanen, who is still on injured reserve, has been out since Jan. 15 due to a lower-body issue.