Kapanen earned an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kapanen has two helpers between a pair of games following the NHL's All-Star break and a seven-game layoff due to a lower-body injury. The Blues obviously had everything working in the latest contest, and Kapanen likely needs to craft a lengthy point streak in order to be trusted in most fantasy leagues. Working in a middle-six role but often excluded from the power play, Kapanen has posted four goals, 11 assists and a minus-4 rating through 44 games.