Kapanen was charged with driving while intoxicated in Finland last month, according to Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun.

Kapanen was contrite when he issued a statement through the Blues. "Last month I made an unacceptable error in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions. I offer my apologies to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates and the fans. I understand the severity of my mistake and am committed to doing everything I can to earn back their trust." Kapanen was picked up on waivers in February by the Blues from the Penguins. He played well with the Blues, scoring eight times and adding six assists in only 23 contests. Kapanen's case is scheduled to go to trial in February in Finland.