Kapanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Kapanen put the game to rest with his goal late in the third period, though the Blues would squeak another one in before the end. The 27-year-old had gone three games without a tally. He's been more of a supporting part of the Blues' light-scoring offense with seven points, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 14 contests, though the team has shown promise with 23 goals over its last five games.