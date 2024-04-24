Kapanen posted six goals and 16 assists across 73 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Blues claimed Kapanen off waivers during the 2022-23 season. He immediately showed promise with eight goals and 14 points through the final 23 games of the season, but his game never took off the following season. The 27-year-old will be a free agent this summer, and it's unclear if he's in the plans moving forward for the rebuilding Blues.