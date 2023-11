Kapanen recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kapanen set up a Robert Thomas goal late in the second period. The helper was Kapanen's fourth point (one goal, three assists) in eight contests this season. The winger was promoted to the top line Wednesday in an effort to spur the Blues' weak offense, which has scored just 15 times so far. Kapanen will likely remain in a top-six role all season.