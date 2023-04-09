Kapanen notched an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Kapanen has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going empty in his previous three contests. The 26-year-old winger continues to do well in a top-six role with the Blues. He has 14 points in 21 outings with the team, and 34 points, 113 shots on net, 99 hits and a minus-8 rating through 64 appearances when accounting for his time with the Penguins.