Kapanen was placed on waivers Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Kapanen has been limited to 10 appearances this season because of five healthy scratches and a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He has contributed one goal, 11 shots on net and 15 hits when he's been in the lineup. If Kapanen clears waivers, he could see regular playing time with AHL Springfield.
More News
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Expected to miss out versus Utah•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Might return Thursday•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Set to miss Tuesday's game•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Out of action Saturday•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Won't play Thursday•