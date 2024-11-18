Kapanen was placed on waivers Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kapanen has been limited to 10 appearances this season because of five healthy scratches and a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He has contributed one goal, 11 shots on net and 15 hits when he's been in the lineup. If Kapanen clears waivers, he could see regular playing time with AHL Springfield.