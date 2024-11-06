Kapanen (upper body) might draw back into the lineup Thursday versus Utah, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.

Kapanen has a goal, 10 shots and 13 hits in eight appearances with the Blues in 2024-25. He's missed St. Louis' past three games. Kapanen skated alongside Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich during Wednesday's practice, so those will likely be his linemates if he returns Thursday.