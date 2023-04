Kapanen tallied the overtime winner in the Blues' 3-2 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Kapanen is up to five game-winning goals this season, which surpasses his previous career high of three set in 2018-19 and then matched in 2020-21. He was held off the scoresheet over his first three April appearances, but the 26-year-old was great in 15 contests in March, providing seven goals and 12 points in that span. Through 63 outings in 2022-23, Kapanen's contributed 15 goals and 33 points.