Kapanen scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Kapanen's third-period tally tied the game at 2-2. He's scored in two of his three games with the Blues after they claimed him off waivers from the Penguins. The winger is up to nine tallies, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-8 rating through 46 outings between the two teams this season, though his more advanced role in St. Louis seems to be suiting him well.