Kapanen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with St. Louis on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kapanen collected six goals, 22 points, 99 shots on net and 64 hits in 73 regular-season outings for the Blues in 2023-24. He was utilized up and down the lineup but should see most of his playing time in a bottom-six role during the 2024-25 campaign.