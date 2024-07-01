Kapanen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with St. Louis on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Kapanen collected six goals, 22 points, 99 shots on net and 64 hits in 73 regular-season outings for the Blues in 2023-24. He was utilized up and down the lineup but should see most of his playing time in a bottom-six role during the 2024-25 campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Generates 22 points with Blues•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores sixth this season•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Three points in victory•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Delivers assist in win•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Blues' Kasperi Kapanen: Could return after All-Star break•