Kapanen posted two assists, two shots on net and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Kapanen was pointless through three games, but he earned third-star honors Saturday against the team that drafted him 22nd overall in 2014. The 27-year-old winger assisted Jake Neighbours' goal in the second period and set up Brandon Saad's insurance tally in the third frame. He'll continue to play a middle-six role with the Blues and should provide modest fantasy returns.