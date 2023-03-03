Kapanen scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Kapanen's second game with the Blues, and he earned his first point since he was claimed on waivers from the Penguins. The 26-year-old has filled a middle-six role for his new team, seeing a significant increase in usage compared to the third-line assignments he drew near the end of his time in Pittsburgh. The winger is up to eight goals, 21 points, 74 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-8 rating through 45 contests between the two teams this season.