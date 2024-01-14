Kapanen registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kapanen set up linemate Kevin Hayes' tally in the first period, tying the game at 1-1 just 1:05 after Brad Marchand opened the scoring for Boston. Playing on the third line hasn't done Kapanen many favors lately -- he has five points over 19 games since the start of January. His helper Saturday snapped a four-game drought. The winger is up to 13 points with 63 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating through 41 appearances this season.