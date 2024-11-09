Kapanen (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Washington on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com,
Kapanen sat out four consecutive games with the injury. Kapanen is off to a slow start with only one goal in eight games this season. Look for him to see bottom-six minutes as he is averaging only 11:47 in 2024-25.
