Kapanen supplied a goal in Friday's 5-2 victory over Washington.

Kapanen has 10 goals and 24 points in 52 contests this season, including three markers and four points over nine outings since he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis from the Penguins. He entered Friday's action averaging 16:12 of ice time with the Blues, which is up from 12:02 over his 43 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2022-23. Kapanen's presence was especially felt against the Capitals, given that his marker midway through the second period proved to be the game-winner.