Kapanen scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
Kapanen's first goal of the season came at 11:23 of the first period. Despite the scoring struggles, he's remained in a middle-six role to begin the season. The 27-year-old winger has three points, seven shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating through six outings.
