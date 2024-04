Kapanen scored in the first period during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The tally brings Kapanen to six goals and 22 points on the campaign. In a broader view, it remains disappointing that Kapanen never delivered on the promise he showed in flashes during his 20-goal, 40-point run in 2018-19. On the other hand, this is the fifth straight season in which he hasn't topped 11 goals, so fantasy managers weren't likely to be deeply invested in his production.