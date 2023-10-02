Kapanen (upper body) is expected to play in Monday's preseason matchup versus Columbus, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Kapanen didn't play last week because of an upper-body issue. As a member of the Blues last season, he supplied eight goals, 14 points, 47 shots on net and 23 hits in 23 outings. Kapanen could see time on the second line and second power-play unit this campaign.