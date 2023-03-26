Kapanen scored twice on six shots, supplied an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kapanen scored early goals in the second and third periods, which were the Blues' last two tallies of the game. The 26-year-old has benefited from his change of scenery with nine points through 13 outings with the Blues since they claimed him off waivers from the Penguins. For the season, the winger has 13 tallies, 29 points, 100 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-7 rating through 56 appearances.