Kapanen tallied a goal and added two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Kapanen opened the scoring midway through the first period, burying a loose puck in the slot, before adding a pair of assists in the second on goals from Kevin Hayes and Brandon Saad. It's an unexpected outburst from the 27-year-old Kapanen -- he hadn't scored since Dec. 30, recording just four assists in his last 20 games. He now has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) through 57 games this season while primarily working in a bottom-six role.