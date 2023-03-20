Kapanen scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

The 26-year-old is skating in a top-six role with St. Louis and is taking advantage -- Kapanen has found the back of the net in two straight games, and both of them have been game-winners. In 10 contests since joining the Blues he's recorded four goals and six points, and he's also on the second power-play unit. Kapanen has never been a consistent fantasy producer, but he could have value in deeper formats down the stretch.